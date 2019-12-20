SAIPAN - The Micronesian Legal Services Corporation announced on Wednesday that it will receive $1.2 million from Legal Services Corporation to help low-income people throughout Micronesia with disaster-related legal needs.
LSC is an independent nonprofit established by the U.S. Congress in 1974 to provide financial support for civil legal aid to low-income Americans.
Currently, it provides funding to 132 independent nonprofit legal aid programs in every state, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.
“Although it’s been over a year since typhoons Yutu and Mangkhut, people are still asking for legal help in the recovery process,” said MLSC executive director Lee Pliscou.
Probate, title to land, and dealing with contractors for home repairs and construction are some examples, he added.
“People have relocated and have questions about landlord-tenant laws and about how to deal with bills and debt collectors and credit reports,” Pliscou said.
“With this grant from the U.S. Legal Services Corporation with funds authorized by Congress, MLSC will hire a team of advocates — lawyers, paralegals, and an IT specialist — on Rota, Tinian, and Saipan to give people the legal help they need for disaster recovery.”
Pliscou said the award is a two-year grant, “starting this January and ending December 2021.”
MLSC will receive the first one-third of the grant funds by March 2020, and the rest of the funds in payments every six months, based on specified performance objectives, he added.
In a statement Carl Rauscher, director of communications and media relations of Legal Services Corporation, said the grant will allow MLSC “to create a team to help low-income survivors of Super Typhoon Yutu and Typhoon Mangkhut by providing direct legal services, conducting community education, and collaborating with other disaster-services partners. The organization will also implement technology enhancements to better serve the affected population.”
LSC President James J. Sandman said legal services providers "are a critical component of comprehensive disaster relief for survivors facing wrongful evictions, denials of insurance claims and benefits, and consumer scams."
"We are grateful to Congress for providing funds to ensure that low-income disaster survivors get the help they need in the aftermath of a disaster," he said.
U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan congratulated MLSC on the award.
“Micronesian Legal Services has been central to the response to Typhoon Mangkhut and Super Typhoon Yutu, helping survivors through the legal complexities of obtaining federal aid,” he said. “And, as was the case for so many recovery workers, the people of Micronesian Legal Services were helping others, while repairing their own homes and lives and recovering from the extensive damage to their offices. Making sure the Marianas was fully eligible for assistance in this year’s disaster appropriation was at the top of my agenda for 2019. It is good to see the money Congress appropriated in June now reaching those we intended to help.”