Mafnas files suit against CNMI Finance chief, top Torres aide

SAIPAN — A complaint filed Wednesday in the District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands named as defendants William Castro, in his personal capacity and in his official capacity as the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands governor's chief of staff; David Atalig, in his personal capacity and in his official capacity as CNMI secretary of Finance; and the CNMI government.
Represented by attorney Charity Hodson, former CNMI Customs Director Jose Mafnas is asking the federal court to, among other things, prevent Atalig from removing Mafnas from his position as Customs director "or to otherwise reinstate [him] pending a decision on the merits" of his complaint.
Mafnas also is seeking reasonable attorney's fees and costs, compensatory damages, punitive damages, damages in an amount to be determined according to proof, and for such other relief as the court believes justice requires.