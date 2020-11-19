Majesty restaurant and partners to distribute free Thanksgiving meals

SAIPAN — Majesty Chinese Restaurant and Marianas Medical Center will distribute 100 free Thanksgiving meals as part of their joint initiative, "Full Belly, Full Hearts."
The initiative was launched on Labor Day weekend to help workers who were laid off, had their hours reduced or furloughed due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
"Thanksgiving is the season of thanks," the restaurant management stated. "But not all of us have someone to give thanks with, or a home in which to celebrate."
Over the last three months, Majesty Restaurant, in partnership with Micronesian Brokers Inc. and Marianas Medical Center, has been serving free hot meals and distributing relief bags every Sunday morning outside Majesty Restaurant along Beach Road in Garapan.
Since Sept. 6, the restaurant has distributed 700 hot meals and relief bags.
"The goal is to distribute 1,000 hot meals and relief bags by the end of the year," the restaurant management said.
On Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day, 100 hot meals will be distributed to the jobless and other individuals who are struggling financially.
"Anyone who lost their job or does not have enough to eat is eligible," the restaurant management said.
The Thanksgiving meals will be distributed at Majesty Restaurant and delivered to the villages from 4-5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
An RSVP link and phone line will be announced on Monday for those who want to receive the free meals.
For those interested in donating or co-sponsoring the distribution or delivery of meals to the villages can email FoodBox.Majesty@gmail.com.