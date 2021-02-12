Majesty serves hundreds of free meals over the weekend

SAIPAN — With the help of Mount Carmel School National Honor Society members, Majesty Chinese Restaurant on Sunday prepared over 300 hot meals for residents of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as part of the Full Belly, Full Hearts Initiative.
Homebound residents also received free meals from the MCS volunteers, who delivered the food to their residences.
Full Belly, Full Hearts Initiative project organizer Jackie Che said since Labor Day of 2020, a total of 1,700 hot meals and more than 700 family grocery bags have been distributed at Majesty.
She said the initiative's initial goal was to provide 1,000 hot meals to residents whose livelihood was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she said the initiative is now approaching 2,000 hot meals.
On Sunday, the distribution of over 300 meals was sponsored by Kan Hou-Sek Jim, president and technical director of Win Win Way Construction Holdings Ltd., as part of the Lunar New Year celebration. The Lunar New Year of the Ox falls on Feb. 12.
"This was the biggest distribution yet," Che said. "No one left empty-handed. Extra meals were delivered to homebound recipients."
The giveaways included hot meals with rice, broccoli, beef potato stew, roast chicken and sesame balls, as well as dessert items, such as almond cookies and longevity peach lotus paste buns, fruits including bananas and tangerines, and beverages including bottled water and juice.
"We are pleased with the event's turnout," said Kan. "We hope this special meal brought some happiness and that the New Year of the Ox will bring good health, fortune to us all."