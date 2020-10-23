SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Office of the Attorney General has charged Youlin Zhou with assault with a dangerous weapon and strangulation.
Zhou, 46, through the Public Defender's Office, waived his scheduled preliminary hearing before Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan on Wednesday morning.
Judge Bogdan previously imposed $20,000 cash bail on Zhou, who remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Through a translator, the victim told police that Zhou was her boyfriend and that she was ending their relationship. At the time of the incident they were at a bar in Garapan.
The victim said Zhou choked her and twisted her thumb to prevent her from leaving. She added that Zhou then took out a knife and slashed her throat two times. Responding police officers observed that the victim sustained two lacerations on the neck.
She said, when Zhou calmed down, he called a taxi to take them to his apartment. She said the taxi driver asked about her neck, so she told the driver what happened. The driver then called a friend "who speaks better English." That person then called the police and served as an interpreter for the victim.
In a statement to the police, Zhou said that his girlfriend is a prostitute. Zhou said he got very angry and had an argument with his girlfriend because she did not want to follow him home after he paid her for sex. He said she had another client waiting for her. She also said that she does not love him anymore, Zhou added.
He admitted to the police that he used both hands to choke her, "but not too long, maybe less than a minute."
Zhou also told police that he used his right hand to hold the knife and tried to "cut her neck."
He said he threw the knife out of the car when they were heading home.
Police arrested Zhou on Sept. 30 and he was initially charged with assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and disturbing the peace.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Removal Unit is also reportedly looking into Zhou's case.