SAIPAN — While conducting a routine inspection at the Saipan Postal Service facility on Oct. 19, Customs officer Wesley Emul discovered a medium-sized, clear sealed plastic bag that contained a white crystalline substance inside a white U.S. postal priority mail envelope.
It was sent from Port Orchard, Washington, and was picked up by Korey Leon, who told the Customs officer that he was receiving the envelope for his aunt.
The Customs officer notified his immediate supervisor, who then brought a contraband enforcement team to the postal facility to test and process the substance in the envelope.
The substance tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.
Leon agreed to speak freely without a lawyer and told an investigator that he knew what was inside the package prior to picking it up. He said he knew it contained "dope."
Leon was charged with importation of contraband, trafficking and possession of crystal methamphetamine.
The court imposed a $100,000 cash bail on Leon.
On Tuesday, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho granted Leon's request to modify his bail and be released to his mother as primary third-party custodian and aunt as alternate third-party custodian.
The judge said Leon will not be required to post bail after the third-party custodians acknowledged that they could be held liable to pay the full bail amount of $100,000 if Leon violates his release conditions.
Judge Camacho also placed Leon on house arrest, adding that the defendant can only leave home if one of his third-party custodians is with him.
Leon was represented by Assistant Public Defender Emily Thompson, while Assistant Attorney General Coleen St. Clair appeared for the government.
Leon will return to court today, Wednesday, at 9 a.m. for preliminary hearing.
Two weeks ago the Department of Finance-Customs Division reported that it had seized 239.5 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $143,700 from a Saipan postal service mailbox.
It was not indicated if Leon's case is connected to that seizure.