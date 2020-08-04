Man arrested in electronics store robbery

At about 7:38 p.m. Saturday, the Department of Public Safety received a call from the I-Zone Electronic Store on Beach Road in Chalan Kanoa. Officers were dispatched to the scene, where they learned that a robbery had just occurred.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that a lone male suspect, dressed in a long-sleeve shirt, hat, and whose face was covered with a mask, walked into the I-Zone store with a knife and demanded money from the store manager and his wife," DPS stated Monday in a release. "The suspect climbed over the glass counter and demanded money from the cashier while behind the counter. The suspect then put the money from the cash register in his pocket and followed the manager and his wife to the back of the store before turning around and fleeing the scene."
The suspect fled the store and headed south with a little over $1,000 in cash and two iPhones.
On Sunday, police received information that the person responsible for the robbery was Alvaro Joseph Cabrera. Detectives later interviewed the man, and noticed he had an iPhone that matched the description of one reported stolen the previous day.
Cabrera allegedly admitted to committing the robbery and was placed under arrest at about 10:33 p.m. He was transported to the Department of Corrections, where he was booked and detained.
