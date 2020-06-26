SAIPAN — Virolanson Castro Secharmidal was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and failure to drive on the right half of the highway.
The 22-year-old slammed the vehicle he was driving into a concrete pole on May 3. The fire department responded to the scene after the car caught fire.
Secharmidal's employment status as a Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands police officer was neither denied nor confirmed by Department of Public Safety spokesman Dre Pangelinan as of press time Wednesday.
Secharmidal is scheduled to appear Thursday morning before CNMI Superior Court Presiding Judge Robert Naraja for an arraignment.
Court information stated that on May 3, Secharmidal operated a vehicle upon a highway while having a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 as measured by a breath or blood test.
Secharmidal was also cited for reckless driving. According to the attorney general's office, he "drove or operated a motor vehicle upon a highway in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property by failing to control his speed or by speeding in gross excess of the posted speed limit or by failing to keep a proper lookout or a combination of these traffic violations, which resulted in his car colliding with a concrete utility pole."
The Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services has stated it received a call about a reported vehicle fire in Fina Sisu at 11:39 p.m. May 3.