SAIPAN — Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho on Friday found probable cause to charge firefighter Peter Litulumar with sexual assault in the second degree and remanded him to the custody of the Department of Corrections.
At a preliminary hearing, the judge heard arguments from the prosecution and defense as well as the testimonies of a detective and the victim, also a firefighter, who told the court that Litulumar touched her inappropriately without her permission while she was sleeping.
She said she told Litulumar to "Stop! Get off me! It's not gonna happen!"
Asked what she meant by "It's not gonna happen," the victim looked directly at the defendant in the courtroom and said, "It's not going to happen, whatever he was doing and thinking at that time."
The two were assigned to the former Mariana Resort as part of the COVID-19 Task Force.
The victim said she notified her immediate supervisors about the incident, and they told her to report the incident to the police.
Police detective Lupe Maratita recounted to the court the initial 911 call, how the investigation progressed and the defendant's refusal to make a statement regarding the accusation against him.
Litulumar is scheduled to return to court on April 20 for his arraignment.
Judge Camacho has denied Litulumar's request for bail modification, and the bail is still $20,000 cash.