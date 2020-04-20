About 11:20 a.m. Friday, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety began receiving numerous complaints of an individual who allegedly issued a threat of violence toward another person in a video posted online.
"Authorities began investigating after becoming aware of the video and quickly identified Aziz P. Mettao as the suspect," DPS stated. "Authorities immediately began looking for Mettao in an effort to intercept him before he could make his way toward the individual's home. Authorities found Mettao in his vehicle at his home."
About 11:33 a.m., Mettao was placed under arrest on suspicion of terroristic threatening in violation of the commonwealth code. He was escorted to the Department of Corrections, where he was booked and detained.