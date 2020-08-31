SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan has sentenced Daniel Muna Quitugua to five years imprisonment for impersonating a Department of Public Safety police officer and stealing $700.
Quitugua, 42, was initially charged with impersonating an officer, kidnapping, theft and resisting arrest.
Represented by the Office of the Public Defender, Quitugua, through a plea agreement, pleaded guilty to impersonating an officer and theft.
Under the plea agreement, Quitugua will serve five years imprisonment for the charge of impersonating an officer, to run concurrently with his sentence for the charge of theft.
Judge Bogdan also gave Quitugua credit for time served, noting that the defendant had been in the custody of the Department of Corrections since Nov. 26, 2019.
Under the plea agreement, Quitugua will be eligible for parole. After serving his sentence, he will immediately be placed on probation for 10 years.
Judge Bogdan ordered Quitugua to have no contact with the victim in the case, and to pay a fine of $100, as well as court and probation costs.
According to court documents, on July 12, 2019, Quitugua unlawfully pretended to be an officer to facilitate the commission of a crime. On the same day, Quitugua took $700 from the victim with the intent of permanently depriving the owner of his rights to the property.
Chief prosecutor John Bradley said: "In this case, the Department of Public Safety did an excellent job investigating a difficult case. The evidence showed that Quitugua took advantage of an immigrant by trying to bully him into giving up money."
Quitugua tried to use the authority of a police officer in frightening his victim, Bradley added.