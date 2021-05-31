Man ordered to vacate public land says DPL 'took' homestead lot

SAIPAN — Michael Kileleman said Thursday that the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Lands took his homestead lot in Kagman, Saipan.
He did not say why it was taken, but DPL earlier said that a lot recipient has three years to build a dwelling, which must have a restroom and a kitchen.
Recently, the CNMI Department of Lands and Natural Resources told Kileleman to dismantle his makeshift dwelling in a Garapan, Saipan, beach area and to vacate the site.
DLNR gave Kileleman 30 days from May 19 to comply with its order.
Kileleman said he will leave the area, adding that employees of the governor's office are helping him fill out an emergency rental assistance application.
Kileleman said he is a retired firefighter.
Public hazards
He said he also is concerned about an uprooted tree near his makeshift dwelling.
"It could fall down, and there's also a nest of bees at the next tree," he said, adding that he has called the Division of Parks and Recreation and the Saipan Mayor's Office about these public hazards.
He said people who use the walkway can be harmed by the bees or by the tree when it finally falls.