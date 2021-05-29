SAIPAN – The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Land and Natural Resources has issued a notice to Michael Kileleman to dismantle the “dwelling contraption” he has installed on public land near the shoreline in Garapan, Saipan, and to vacate the area within 30 days from May 19.
Kileleman’s makeshift dwelling is made of tarp and pallets and is located near the 13 Fishermen Memorial on Beach Road. He is also raising three goats in the area.
In a notice dated May 19, DLNR Secretary Anthony Benavente told Kileleman that, during a recent on-site inspection conducted by park rangers, “it was revealed that you are utilizing a portion of the Garapan shoreline beach park public land for your residential dwelling purposes.”
“Please be advised that this is an unauthorized use of public land,” Benavente added.
Moreover, “this activity is in violation of the (Department of Parks and Recreation) regulations prohibiting camping of unlimited duration,” Benavente said.