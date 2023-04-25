Managaha will remain tourism mainstay

SAIPAN — As the local tourism industry slowly recovers, marine tourist activities will inevitably find renewed energy in the Saipan Lagoon.
The Marianas Variety sat down with Bill Owens, the former owner-operator of B-Sea Sunsports, for his perspective on what it’s like operating a marine sports company in the Marianas.
Owens operated B-Sea Sunsports from the early 1990s to 2016. In 1993, he was offering parasailing tours with a single boat. His operations eventually expanded to include banana boat rides, gear rental, and beyond. These days, he has no interest in starting another tourism company, but he nonetheless realizes how valuable they are to the health of the Marianas economy.
Island treasure
When asked about the strengths of the industry, Owens said Managaha is an island treasure.
“That lagoon around Managaha is unlike any other,” Owens said. “The way that lagoon is set up with the fringing reef and the island of Managaha within the reef, … it's just a gem.”
Owens said part of what made his job rewarding was providing a quality experience for customers who had never previously experienced the lagoon’s crystal clear turquoise water or the marine environment below it.
“I always remember there's a certain point in the lagoon when I'm taking customers out, and I know they’ll start with the ‘oohs and ahs.’ I can almost point it out. With the sun and that turquoise water, (the oohs and ahs) came every day (and) every trip. Tourists love it,” Owens said.
Aside from its beauty, he said Managaha also partially blocks swells and wind that come from the ocean, and his boats had more room to operate because of that.
Need for infrastructure
However, although the lagoon and Managaha are definite selling points for tourists, Owens said there’s a need for basic infrastructure improvements if the “gems” are allowed to shine. He points to the condition of the dilapidated Outer Cove and the lack of working restroom facilities throughout the island.
“We had all our own vans, and we would do anywhere from 50 to 250 customers a day,” Owens said. “During the busy season, just about every day, we get a call from a driver saying, ‘Hey, our customer has to go to the bathroom.’ And so we couldn't go to a bathroom in Smiling Cove or Outer Cove. We had to take them to the Hyatt.”
A lack of protection also hurts business vendors, he said. “I think we largely have proper regulations and laws, but the fact that they are not enforced is a very common problem on Saipan,” Owens added.
Owens said he was competing against people who did not take professionalism in the industry seriously. He said he would witness vendors with poor customer service and substandard boating practices.
Better regulation
Moving forward into a new period for tourism, Owens would like to see a more streamlined regulatory process.
“Coastal Resource Management is the governing body of marine sports. That's where you get your permit, and that's where you satisfy their parameters of operating. But there's also the Coast Guard, there's also Boating Safety,” Owens said. “There's also (Department of Lands and Natural Resources) and there's Fish and Wildlife. And I tried to be a proponent of having a one-stop shop where there was one tourism czar, and that person saw to it that all of the variety of government agencies’ regulations were adhered to.”
Owens also supports the industry having a voice in decisions made on its behalf on Capital Hill.
“It seemed like decisions are always made for our industry without ever consulting the industry,” Owens said.
But despite the frustrations associated with operating a marine sports business, Owens is still optimistic that the industry can thrive again. He believes in the beauty of Saipan’s environment.
“We have a product here that’s not going away. I mean, whenever this pent-up demand finally gets back to us … I just would like to see us get our due, and our due is what we should be getting from this beautiful lagoon.”
Owens suggests tapping into two activities to expand what the lagoon has to offer: Wind-powered vessels such as 500 Sails’ canoes, and revitalizing glass-bottom boat tours.