SAIPAN - The lone minority member of the Senate, Rota’s Paul A. Manglona, on Monday urged his colleagues to join the House of Representatives in looking into “alleged frauds and abuses in the uses and expenditures of government funds.”
In his remarks during the miscellaneous part of the session, Manglona said the House “spent a great deal of time” in discussing the letter of House Minority Leader Edwin Propst who asked Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao to form an “investigation committee” that would look into the FBI raids of the governor’s office, house, and car, as well as his alleged misuse of public funds.
This topic was one of the many issues that Manglona brought up as he read his four-page remarks, prompting Senate President Victor B. Hocog to ask, “How much longer are you going to read your message? Please wrap it up.”
Manglona then read his remarks faster.
“Mr. President and members,” he said, “I respectfully ask that the Senate work jointly or in coordination with the House of Representatives in carrying out these legislative inquiries. I know I am only a minority member of the Senate, and who am I to make such a request? However, I am sure that like our House counterparts, each of us here in this chamber are all being pressured by members of the public to do something about these alleged violations of government funds and public trust. Joining the House in this investigation will only result in improved government transparency and greater public confidence in our legislative process.”
No one among his fellow senators commented on Manglona’s request.