March visitor arrivals plunge 85%

Arrivals to Saipan, Tinian and Rota dropped 85% to 5,226 visitors in March 2020, compared to 35,295 visitors in March 2019, the Marianas Visitors Authority stated Monday.
Arrivals from China dropped from 16,558 arrivals to 65 in March 2020.
Arrivals from Korea dropped 82% to 2,450 visitors in March 2020, following the cancellation of the last direct flights to the Mariana Islands in mid-March.
Meanwhile, visitor arrivals from Japan fell 19% to 1,685, with lone carrier Skymark Airlines ending direct flights on March 25.
Contributing factors
MVA on Monday outlined a number of factors contributing to the huge drop in visitors related to the coronavirus outbreak.
South Korea issued a "special travel advisory" on March 23, calling on its citizens to cancel or postpone their trips abroad over the spread of the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry said. The special travel advisory applies to all countries except those that are already under higher alerts that call for withdrawal of citizens or are subject to a travel ban.
In February, the Consumer Price Index in China went up by 5.2% year on year, while food prices increased by 21.9%. Chinese airline passenger numbers slumped by 84.5% in February, highlighting the huge economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. China also tightened outbound and inbound flights, with the Civil Aviation Administration of China announcing each domestic and foreign airline are allowed to operate one route from/to China, with no more than one flight per week.
The unemployment rate in Japan climbed to 2.4% in January from 2.2% in the previous month, amid renewed economic weakness and calls for stimulus to combat declining global growth as the coronavirus outbreak intensifies.