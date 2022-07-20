Marianas, regional education leaders attend PREL meeting

SAIPAN — The top education leaders in the Pacific, including the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, gathered July 12 in Hawaii for the annual Pacific Resources for Education and Learning Advisory Board meeting.
The annual meeting discussed updates and feedback on ongoing initiatives that support educational needs in the Pacific.
“This meeting is certainly an eye-opener for me and the CNMI Public School System,” said CNMI Commissioner of Education Alfred Ada.
“Pacific school systems have similar issues, but different in some ways," he said.
The meeting was for the Region 18 Comprehensive Center, or R18CC, and the R19CC. R18CC serves Guam, the CNMI, the Republic of Palau, and the Federated States of Micronesia. R19CC serves American Samoa, Hawaii and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.
Both centers are led by the Pacific Resources for Education and Learning, or PREL, a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Common issues
Ada said there are many common issues Pacific school systems are facing.
He said these include “social-emotional learning, learning losses, distance education, management, migration and identities,” among other issues.
“A key takeaway for me was when Palau Community College President Dr. Patrick Tellei stated that ‘we are Pacific Islanders with so much talent and intelligence. ... We can solve these challenging issues ourselves. We will generate our own teaching and learning data and we should be able to identify root causes.’ I agree,” Ada said. “As Pacific Islanders-Micronesians, we know how to survive turbulent times.”
During the meeting, Marshall Islands educator and former President Hilda Heine noted that “Western culture has influenced our students' lifestyle due to migration of students. We need to step back and analyze what's happening – Western education and the impact on culture. We graduate students, they leave the islands, but they don't come back.”
Traditional knowledge
Ada said he shared the CNMI PSS’s implementation of an “indigenous-based education” initiative called Project Based Teaching/Learning.
He said the initiative aims to promote Marianas culture and traditional knowledge, including island-life survival skills.
Ada also talked about how oral history is helping preserve local culture by learning from the elderly.
“Our history is being passed on through effective story-telling,” he said.
Ada said he was assured that PREL will continue to assist CNMI PSS with “research-based technical assistance” pertaining to management, career pathways, data accountability, continuity of practice and indigenous-based education.