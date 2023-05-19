Marianas Tourism 5K participant sponsorship welcomed

MARIANAS TOURISM 5K: Participants join the Walk for Tourism 5K on May 22, 2021, in Saipan. The Marianas Visitors Authority’s Marianas Tourism Month 5K Fun Run will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Garapan Fishing Base, Saipan. Registration is now open at raceroster.com/events/2023/75098/marianas-tourismmonth-5k-fun-run, and participants are invited to dress as tourists for a chance to win cash prizes. Photo courtesy of MVA