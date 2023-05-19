Marianas Tourism 5K participant sponsorship welcomed

Registration remains open for the Marianas Tourism Month 5K Fun Run, the Marianas Visitors Authority announced in a press release. The race will be held Saturday at Garapan Fishing Base in Saipan, with some registrants being sponsored. Companies are invited to sponsor runners and walkers for the event, organized by MVA in a show of support for the primary industry of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, MVA said in the release. Of approximately100 registered participants to date, a number have had their $10 registration sponsored by local companies.
“We invite local businesses and organizations to sponsor a few participants for the Tourism 5K this year as we gather for a morning of exercise and to show our support for tourism and all the benefits it brings our community,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “Also, we have some exciting cash prizes in store, and all proceeds of the fun run will benefit one of our valuable partners, Mariana Islands Nature Alliance, who works to enhance the natural beauty of our islands that our visitors rave about so much.”
Interested sponsors may contact MVA community projects specialist Jack Aranda at 1-670-664-3200/1 or communityprojects@mymarianas.com for a sponsorship form.
Online registration is open at raceroster.com/events/2023/75098/marianas-tourismmonth-5k-fun-run.
Registration will also be held at the starting line on the day of the run beginning at 6 a.m., with the fun run proceeding south on Saipan Beach Road Pathway to Quartermaster Road and back. M2 Fitness Strong Zumba Movers will conduct a 20-minute warmup at the starting line at 6:30 a.m.
Participants are invited to dress as tourists for a chance to win cash prizes for the best tourist costume, $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $100 for third place. Cash prizes will also be awarded for the top three male and female finishers, $150 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place, respectively. The first 100 registrants will receive a limited edition Marianas Tourism Month T-shirt.