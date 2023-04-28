Arrivals to the islands of Saipan, Tinian and Rota grew 189% to 12,005 visitors in March 2023, compared to 4,155 visitors in March 2022, the Marianas Visitors Authority announced in a press release. Overall, visitor arrivals to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands are 58% lower year-to-date compared to fiscal year 2019, before the pandemic. However, year-to-date arrivals this fiscal year already have exceeded the total number of visitors received last fiscal year, indicating a continued upward tick in arrivals, MVA said in the release. Visitor arrivals from South Korea reached 9,356, compared to 2,832 in March 2022.
Arrivals dipped compared to the first two months of this year as full-service carrier Asiana Airlines suspended flights from Seoul to Saipan on March 4. However, the airline will resume four flights a week beginning Thursday, becoming daily in July through August of 2023.
Jeju Air and T’Way also operate flights from Seoul. Overall, by the end of fiscal 2023, the number of available air seats from Korea is projected to be restored to 80% of the number available before the pandemic, MVA said in the release.
The Marianas received 471 visitors from Japan in March 2023, compared to 15 visitors in March 2022. While recovering this market is a priority, MVA said, the authority was delayed in rolling out promotions as it had to identify a new funding source for upcoming programs. In its efforts, MVA continues to face the obstacles of a strong U.S. dollar and a Japan national travel discount program that offers up to 20% discount to encourage domestic – rather than outbound - travel.
On April 5, MVA held its annual Marianas Seminar and Webinar in Tokyo to meet personally with travel agents, media and other travel partners, MVA said in the release, and bookings are picking up in April. The Japan Association of Travel Agents is planning to roll out its overseas travel promotion plan in May, and MVA has extended its “Marianacation” promotion through August.
China, which rivaled South Korea as a top source market of the Marianas prior to the pandemic, marked only 58 visitors. Due to geopolitical concerns with the China market, MVA is considering the feasibility of opening new source markets.
In March, the Marianas also received 934 visitors from the United States, 890 visitors from Guam and a combined 296 visitors from all other markets.