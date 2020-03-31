SAIPAN — Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan on Saturday announced that the island's municipal government is strictly implementing Gov. Ralph Torres' directives in response to the two recently confirmed cases of COVID-19. One of the patients had traveled to Tinian.
Addressing island residents in a video posted to Facebook, Aldan said he has asked the Tinian Department of Public Safety to enforce a "sunset-to-sunrise" curfew.
He also instructed all store owners to strictly implement social distancing among customers and hygiene among employees.
"I am asking for your cooperation. We are all in this together," the mayor said. He also asked the people not to panic.
"The best that you can do right now is stay home. Go to the store only when it's necessary."
He said although Tinian, as of Saturday, had no confirmed COVID-19 cases, "We have to start behaving like we do have it here already, and be very strict about adhering to strict social-distancing directives."
If anyone develops symptoms such as fever, coughing or difficulty breathing, they must call 285-9342 so the Tinian Health Clinic can arrange for a medical evaluation, the mayor said.
"Please do not go to the clinic unless you have an emergency," he added.
Over the last two weeks, he said his office has been asking Tinian residents for their cooperation to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Tonight, I am pleading with you to take personal responsibility in adhering to strict social-distancing directives, which means no gathering with anyone other than those who actually live in your home. Please stay home," Aldan said.
Store hours are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., but the mayor said no more than six people can enter a retail store at any one time.
Customers and employees must also maintain a distance of 6 feet.
The mayor said the seaport will be closed for inter-island personal travel and recreational commercial fishing.
In addition, there will be no social gatherings at the beach and residents are urged not to go out from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Refrain from traveling to Saipan unless for health emergencies, the mayor said.