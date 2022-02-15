SAIPAN – “The omicron surge is here,” said Dr. Lily Muldoon at the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands COVID-19 Protocol Forum Friday at the Kensington Hotel.
Although data suggest that the omicron variant is less severe than the delta variant, it can still cause hospitalizations and deaths among those infected, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. medical director of public health added.
She emphasized that an out-of-control spread will overwhelm the CNMI’s health care system.
Although treatments, or an array of COVID-19 therapeutics, are available on-island to prevent severe illness, she noted that education and support for individuals to access these treatments in a timely manner are still needed.
Muldoon shared data pertaining to new COVID-19 cases and the seven-day rolling average of new cases from the beginning of the surge on Oct. 28, 2021 to Feb. 8.
For the past three months, the CNMI has seen spikes in new cases, with a record number of new cases reported earlier this month.
Data also places the CNMI among those with the highest caseloads in the nation, despite having a record number of fully vaccinated individuals in its eligible population.
However, this caseload is expected to decline within the next few weeks.
Dr. Muldoon at the same time said the comparison of caseloads among U.S. jurisdictions is misleading because it does not really take into account the vast difference in the total eligible population of a small island territory, such as the CNMI, and that of a much more populated state.
While the rest of the nation is far past its first wave of the omicron surge, the CNMI is just experiencing its first wave, with far fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths compared to other jurisdictions, she said.
“We have not peaked yet,” she said.