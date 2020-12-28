SAIPAN — Acting on a tip, the Department of Corrections Emergency Response Team conducted a search of prison cells and discovered a clear plastic resealable zipper storage bag containing a crystalline substance and a glass pipe in the cell assigned to Yichuan Bai. Bai is an inmate serving time for his involvement in a drug trafficking case.
Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho at a hearing on Wednesday found probable cause to charge Bai with one count of illegal possession of a controlled substance.
Bai, through court-appointed attorney Anthony Aguon, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Assistant Attorney General Chester Hinds, who appeared for the government, told the court there is enough evidence and testimony to find probable cause to charge Bai.
Aguon, however, said the items in question were found not in Bai's body but rather in a jail cell.
According to Department of Public Safety Detective Jackson Davis, the clear plastic resealable zipper storage bag containing the crystalline substance and the glass pipe were found in a mattress inside Bai's jail cell after a search conducted by corrections officers on Dec. 16. The crystalline substance was tested and yielded presumptive positive results for methamphetamine, Davis added.
Another hearing on the case has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 22, 2021, before Associate Judge Kenneth Govendo.