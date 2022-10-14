MHS solar energy system activated

SAIPAN - Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and education officials on Wednesday switched on the solar energy system at Marianas High School in Saipan.
In his remarks, the governor congratulated the CNMI Board of Education, CNMI Commissioner of Education Alfred Ada, MHS Principal Jonathan Aguon and Micronesia Renewable Energy for the installation of the renewable energy system at the island’s largest public high school.
He also acknowledged and thanked former Education Board Chair Janice Tenorio who helped everyone understand the importance of renewable energy and for "pushing hard" to make it happen.
Ada, for his part, said the solar energy system is very important for the future generation, adding that the CNMI Public School System will continue to bring sustainable energy to schools so student learning can continue, especially now that the schools are moving to a digital platform.
He said MHS, as the first school to fully implement a solar energy system, will serve as a pilot school in the collection of data.
BOE member Andrew L. Orsini, another renewable energy advocate, said the solar energy system at MHS will allow PSS to move forward, “especially when we don't generate money.”
Now that power rates are going up, switching to renewable energy is a great help for public schools, he added.
“Our people and our students care deeply about clean energy and we want to show students that we hear them and will give them this opportunity to have solar-powered energy when they come to school,” Orsini said.
“We should not stop here — we should look into electric-powered school buses and biodegradable lunch plates for the cafeterias,” he added.
MHS Principal Aguon said he was very excited about the completion of the solar energy project.
"I think this will result in great savings for the school system, particularly at MHS," he said adding that he now looks forward to seeing how much the school will save in terms of power cost so funds can be redirected to benefit students.
Jeffrey Voacolo, chief operations officer of Micronesia Renewable Energy Inc., thanked the governor, "whose administration and leadership played a vital part in moving this project forward."
He also thanked Board of Education Chair Gregory Borja, Commissioner Ada and Associate Commissioner Eric Magofna "whose relentless dedication to this project was unwavering, and for this I will always be grateful."
Voacolo likewise thanked PSS communication and media coordinator Randee Jo Barcinas, adding: "We could never put all this together without her guidance."
Voacolo also said he is grateful to all the staff and officials of PSS, “especially the principals and the hardworking maintenance personnel for working with the Micronesia Renewable team and for being true collaborators in this effort to accomplish such an amazing project."