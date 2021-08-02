Missing since July 18, boaters from Saipan found off Rota

Two mariners who have been missing since July 18 were recovered 65 miles northwest of Rota by the merchant vessel Mito on Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard stated in a press release.
"We are currently gathering more information about the situation," the Coast Guard stated in the release.
Xiao Wei Quin and Yun Liu Red left Saipan in a 14-foot black Kodiak skiff bound for Guam on July 18. A spouse of one of the mariners reported she was concerned about their well-being to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety. The last text the spouse received from her husband stated the two men could see Guam.
The Coast Guard in an earlier statement said it was possible the men had made it to shore in Guam.
Lee Putnam, command duty officer with Coast Guard Sector Guam, said three craft were involved in the search on July 25. A fast-response cutter was searching the waters northwest of Rota, while a C-130 aircraft was covering the area northwest of Guam. In addition to the Coast Guard vessel and plane, the U.S. Navy also deployed its P-8 Poseidon, a maritime patrol aircraft, to aid in the search between Rota and Saipan.