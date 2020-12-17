Mobil Marianas donated $1,000 to the Ohala Foundation to help fund its services and programs in the Marianas Islands, the foundation announced Tuesday.
"We are very thankful for Mobil Mariana's $1,000 donation, which will allow the Ohala Foodbank to distribute more food to families on Tinian," said Ohala Foundation Chairman Phillip M. Long. "The Ohala Foundation recognizes that these are not easy times for our people and this additional funding, from community minded companies such as Mobil Marianas, will go toward supporting families as they struggle to deal with new economic challenges."
Long added, "We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Mobil Marianas as they understand the time is now to support our most vulnerable in our communities."
The Ohala Food Bank provides free food, free meals and free disaster food assistance to vulnerable members of the community. The Ohala Foundation also offers career, medical and clothing services.
For more information on how to donate, volunteer or avail of services, visit www.ohalafoundation.org or call (670) 433-2664.