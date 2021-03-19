SAIPAN — Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna on Wednesday said five applications for home quarantine would be reviewed Thursday for approval.
After stringent review, quarantine protocols have been modified to provide a home quarantine option for returning residents, and these will take effect Thursday with the inbound flight from Guam.
Returning residents who are currently in quarantine at a government facility can opt to home quarantine for the remainder of their quarantine period, provided they meet the home quarantine criteria.
Prior to approval, the returning resident applying for home quarantine would need to register and complete a health declaration through the CNMI Office of the Governor website 72 hours before his or her arrival.
Those who are eligible for the home quarantine option must be a returning resident who was fully vaccinated in the CNMI prior to their outbound travel beyond CNMI borders.
They would then be tested upon arrival and undergo an interview by trained medical staff on the Contact Disease Investigation team. The interview will include a behavioral analysis as well as verification that the resident has indeed been fully vaccinated.
His or her home will also be inspected by the Department of Public Safety and must meet certain criteria prior to approval.
These include ensuring that all household members are fully vaccinated, as well as that the unit is within a safe distance from neighboring units.
The returning resident is required to list all individuals he or she will be inhabiting the home with during the quarantine period.
Once approved, the returning resident is required to submit daily check-ins on their symptoms.
The task force will conduct surprise check-ins on the returning resident for every day that the returning resident is quarantined at home.
All inbound passengers are still required to provide their PCR tests, be tested upon arrival into the CNMI, quarantine – whether it is in the government facility or a home approved for home quarantine, and be tested again on the fifth day after their arrival.
The criteria for home quarantine are based on data and science provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We want to make sure that this is something we can control. ... That has always been our mission here," said CEO Muna.
"As we make changes along the way, we are looking at things that we can control, and one of those things that we can control is that the information coming to us is verifiable."