More people seeking help at Karidat

SAIPAN - The number of people seeking assistance from Karidat has significantly increased this month, according to Executive Director Lauri Ogumoro.
In January, she said, 270 people sought assistance. By comparison, in just the first two weeks of February, 360 people have come to the organization for help.
“And people continue to come,” she added.
In the past few years, she said, Karidat, a church-based charitable organization, provided help to a little over 200 individuals each month.
Ogumoro said there were “new faces” lining up over the last two weeks.
“We ask people when they come…. They said their hours have been reduced, they were furloughed or laid off because of low occupancies in the hotel where they work — no tourists,” she added.
Ogumoro said, according to one woman, her work hours went down from 64 to 32.
Karidat provides assistance to victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other violent crime. Its other programs include emergency food assistance, housing and legal advocacy. Karidat managers anticipate more people will seek assistance in the coming months as hours for local workers in the government and private sectors are reduced in light of the repressive impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus on the local, regional and global economies.
Asked for comment, House Minority Leader Edwin Propst said it was heartbreaking to hear what is happening to many workers and members of the community.
He said the governor should “demand” that the Saipan casino investor, Imperial Pacific International, “honor its commitment by contributing $37 million into the community benefit fund.”
“The governor needs to speak up and make a firm stand that IPI must honor its commitment,” Propst added.
IPI recently announced that it was reducing the work hours of its employees. In a statement, the casino operator said it “has struggled, our employees have struggled, and our ability to create a steady stream of income has suffered.”
Sen. Vinnie Sablan said there are factors that affect the economy that are "beyond our control,” but said there also are factors that "are in our control.”
“Now what we really have to do is try to look for other industries," Sablan said. "Right now, we are at the mercy of the tourism industry.”
He said the Legislature will continue to consider and pass measures that will help create new industries and improve the economy.
“We now have a cannabis industry coming in, and a hemp industry. All we have to do is look at how all these things can work for us,” Sablan said.