Marianas Southern Airways, the newest airline in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, has announced a new route linking Rota to Guam and an evening flight from Guam to Saipan, the airline said in a press release.
The airline’s president, Keith Stewart, said, “Following the recent delivery of another brand-new twin-engine, air-conditioned aircraft we are delighted to announce that Marianas Southern Airways is opening up a double daily Rota-Guam direct service effective Feb. 13.”
The morning service will depart Rota at 8.20 a.m. and arrive in Guam at 8:55 a.m. The return flight leaves Guam at 9.25 a.m. and arrives at Rota at 10 a.m. according to Stewart.
“With the afternoon service departing Guam at 3:30 p.m. and returning from Rota at 4:25 p.m., this schedule will enable same-day travel to Guam and Rota, which has been a request of the business community for some time,” Stewart said.
The flights will operate Monday to Friday, the airline said in the release.
“The introduction of this additional aircraft has also allowed Marianas Southern Airways to schedule a weekday evening flight from Guam to Saipan to provide a same-day Saipan arrival for passengers traveling from Honolulu,” said MSA Vice President CNMI/Guam Bill Giles. “No longer will passengers arriving from Honolulu have to stay overnight in Guam, providing savings on the cost of a hotel.”
The airline’s revised schedule also sees an additional weekday Saipan-to-Guam flight at 7 p.m., providing greater flexibility for those people requiring longer business or leisure days in Saipan and Guam. These flights also commence Feb. 13, the airline stated in the release.
Flight bookings can be made at https://iflymarianas.com/