The Marianas Tourism Education Council and the Marianas Visitors Authority took their message about the importance of tourism to Koblerville Elementary School on March 28 in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The outreach team engaged fourth graders with information and activities highlighting the primary economic driver of the Marianas, how it impacts their lives, and ways students can support tourism even at a young age. The outreach was conducted by MTEC acting Chair Vicky Benavente, MTEC board member Glenn Policare of Kanoa Resort Saipan and MVA community projects specialist Jack Aranda, the Marianas Visitors Authority said in a press release.
“The energy and enthusiasm of the students at Koblerville Elementary School are positive signals that tourism is still on everyone’s mind,” said Policare. “The kids were responsive to questions, very attentive and blown away with some of the imagery shared of our islands. The Marianas are a beautiful part of the world. I hope our visitors get to meet some of our students because they are ready to welcome them to our island home!”
Aranda talked about the work of the various divisions of MVA, including upcoming community projects such as May Tourism Month and the 24th annual Taste of The Marianas International Food Festival & Beer Garden scheduled for every Saturday in June at Garapan Fishing Base in Saipan. MTEC and MVA are entering their final month of visiting all CNMI public schools this school year with the message, “Tourism is Everybody’s Business.” The MTEC presentation includes information on the number of visitor arrivals, source markets, travel motivations, benefits of tourism, careers in travel and tourism and ideas on how students can engage with tourism. Other MTEC board members are Martin Duenas, MVA; Galvin Guerrero, Northern Marianas College; Larry Lee; Catherine Perry, Integrity Communications; Naomi Nishimura, CNMI Public School System; and Gordon Marciano, PDI. At this month’s board meeting, longtime board volunteer Yunzi Zhang, of Northern Marianas College School of Business, was elected to the Board.