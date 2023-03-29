The 2023 Marianas Tourism Golf Classic will be held Sept. 2, during Labor Day weekend, at LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort west course in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Marianas Visitors Authority announced in a press release.
Tournament proceeds will be used to fund the education work of the nonprofit organization Marianas Tourism Education Council, which focuses on schoolchildren, and school tourism Marianas Youth Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically Clubs, known as MY WAVE Clubs. Tournament planning is underway and further details will be released shortly, MVA said in the release.
“We’re hoping to raise funds to continue the MTEC’s mission, that is to educate the community, especially the youth, about the importance of tourism.” said MTEC acting Chair Vicky Benavente.“Thanks to the great support of local businesses, we’ve been able to reach thousands of students since the MTEC was established in 2002.”
MTEC recently conducted the MTEC Tourism App Challenge, inviting students to design an app for visitors to the Marianas. Entries were judged based on originality of the app idea, creativity of the app design, mobile user experience and demonstration of Indigenous cultures, traditions and/or values. Sofia Del Rosario and Adriel Lenteja of Tinian Junior/Senior High won first place and $500, MVA stated in the release.
Winning second place and $300 was Roy Dip of Marianas High School. Third place and $200 went to team leader Bernadette Fleming and teammate Carrika San Nicholas of Tinian Junior/Senior High School. MTEC and the Marianas Visitors Authority have visited almost 20 public schools so far this school year to teach students about the Marianas tourism industry and the work of the MVA. The 2023 MTEC Tourism Summit also gathered more than 300 MY WAVE Club members on Jan. 19 at Kensington Hotel Saipan for a day of tourism-related topics and activities, the release stated.