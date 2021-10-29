SAIPAN – The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. intends to reform practices, policies and procedures related to its medical referral program, CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said on Friday.
"We want to make sure that any (reformed) policies and procedures ... will address (the needs of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), and see what best works for our people here, as services may be needed beyond CHCC and what's available here in the CNMI," she said.
Muna added that the hospital also will take into consideration the recommendations made by CNMI lawmakers during recent hearings.
She said CHCC has been reviewing the accounts of those who have used medical referral services.
The program was placed under the CNMI Office of the Governor nearly a decade ago, but was recently returned to CHCC's supervision.
During the ongoing transition period, CHCC is conducting employee orientation for the program office staff.
In a report last month, the CNMI Office of the Public Auditor said the program lacks internal controls pertaining to its contracts and agreements, does not have a legal basis to execute promissory notes and is not compliant with applicable laws and internal policies.