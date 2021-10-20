SAIPAN – "We're not trying to keep you longer on the fifth day – unfortunately, we need to confirm a negative result before we (release)," Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said on Monday, regarding COVID-19 protocols in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
She said specimens from travelers are collected upon their arrival and on the fifth day after arrival.
The day after a traveler's date of arrival is counted as the first day of quarantine, she added.
Results of the test on the fifth day after arrival are usually received in the afternoon or later in the evening on the same day, Muna said.
Based on the guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, travelers may be able to shorten their quarantine.
"Your local public health authorities make the final decision about how long quarantine should last based on local conditions and needs. Follow the recommendations of your local public health department if you need to quarantine," the guidelines state.
They added that the options include stopping quarantine after day 10 without testing, or after day seven upon receiving a negative test result as early as day five.
On Sept. 24, the CNMI revised its entry requirements for unvaccinated travelers with guidance from the CDC.
All inbound travelers originating from a Level 3 or higher jurisdiction on the CDC travel recommendations list who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to quarantine for seven days in a designated government facility if they submit a negative polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test dated no earlier than 48 hours prior to arrival.
Fully vaccinated travelers, regardless of travel origin, are still required to quarantine for five days in a designated government facility.
Any stopover of 24 hours in a Level 3 or higher jurisdiction will count as a traveler's origin.
All travelers will continue to be tested for COVID-19 on arrival and on their fifth day in quarantine.
Fully vaccinated travelers will be released after they test negative for COVID-19 on the fifth day.