SAIPAN — With just a few days remaining, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands may not have at least 80% of its eligible population fully vaccinated by its Aug. 28 target date, said Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna.
However, at least 80% of its eligible adult population, or those 18 years of age or older, will be vaccinated, she added.
"It's still promising because people are still walking in (and) getting their vaccines on a daily basis," she said. "We're still seeing a large number of individuals getting their first shot."
As of Monday, 76.5% of the eligible CNMI population, or 32,419 individuals, had been fully vaccinated.
The CNMI needs 1,491 more people to become fully vaccinated in order to reach its 80% vaccination goal.
Road to 80
The CNMI's Road to 80 COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues, making a trip to Rota last weekend.
Rota residents had an opportunity to receive $20 after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Rota Health Center.
For Rota alone, special raffles for $500, $250 and $100 cash prizes were held.
The vaccination campaign was launched earlier in July and will run until this Saturday in an effort to reach the 80% vaccination goal in the commonwealth's fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.
There have been weekly drawings at 5 p.m. every Friday.