SAIPAN - Asked about the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order rescinding the mandatory requirement for a negative COVID-19 test result for travelers from China to the U.S., Marianas Visitors Authority board member Ivan Quichocho said it is a positive development for the tourism industry.
“This news obviously makes it easier for (Chinese) tourists to visit Saipan again,” Quichocho added.
The CNMI visa waiver program in place allows tourists from China, including Hong Kong, to visit the Commonwealth for 14 days (not 45 days, as earlier reported) without a U.S. visa.
Effective March 10, CDC said air passengers will no longer need to be tested and show negative COVID-19 test results, or show documentation of recovery from COVID-19, prior to boarding flights to the U.S. from the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong and Macau.
“We will no longer require proof of negative COVID tests,” a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official said.
Prior to the global spread of COVID-19 in 2020, China was the CNMI’s second largest tourism market after South Korea.
Arrivals from China, which totaled 185,550 in 2019, dropped to 18,550 in 2020. In 2021 and 2022, there were a total of 198 arrivals from China.