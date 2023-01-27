SAIPAN - The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government must meet with the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles, California, as well as with federal officials in Washington, D.C., to discuss the reopening of the tourist market from the People's Republic of China, which shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marianas Visitors Authority officials told CNMI senators in a meeting Jan. 18.
CNMI Senate Floor Leader Corina L. Magofna, chair of the CNMI Senate Committee on Resources, Economic Development and Programs, and CNMI Sen. Paul A. Manglona, chair of the CNMI Senate Federal Relations Committee, called for a meeting with MVA to be advised of the status of tourism, the CNMI's main economic driver.
During the meeting, MVA board member Thomas T.H. Liu briefed the senators about the current situation of the Chinese tourism market.
Liu said, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the China market represented about 46% of the total visitor arrivals to the CNMI.
In November 2022, he said, the Chinese government decided to lift COVID-19 restrictions, "then all of a sudden [more people] got infected."
Liu said China travel agencies that shut down due to the pandemic have yet to reopen.
For the China market to reopen, Liu said, MVA needs funding to promote the CNMI.
"We also need the new administration to visit the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles and discuss with the consul general the reopening of the China market to the CNMI," Liu added.
He said MVA is also hoping the parole program for Chinese travelers will continue and eventually be transformed into a visa-waiver program.
This will require discussions with the federal government, he added.
For her part, acting MVA Chair Gloria Cavanagh told the senators that the parole program "is always an issue."
She said it is something the federal government can either allow or take away at any moment.
Hence, discussions with the Chinese Consulate General and federal officials in Washington, D.C., have to be “continuous.”
She said the fate of the China tourism market will depend on the information provided by the CNMI to the federal government.
"When they don't know anything about it, then most likely they'd say, ‘no one else in the U.S. has this program, why should the CNMI have it?’ Well, it is our job to continue to tell them, the federal officials in Washington, D.C., why we need this parole or visa-waiver program," Cavanagh said.