Nadine Deleon Guerrero is new network director for CNMI small business office

SAIPAN - Northern Marianas College announced recently that Nadine Deleon Guerrero has been named network director of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Small Business Development Center.
Formerly the chairperson of the CNMI Cannabis Commission Board, Nadine Deleon Guerrero joins the NMC family with more than 22 years of experience in the public and private sectors.
"It is a humbling experience to be working with such a stellar group of professionals at NMC, and at a time when entrepreneurship is at an upward trend,” Nadine Deleon Guerrero said. “I look forward to being a part of the efforts in pushing small businesses to the forefront of current economic conversations to assist in providing diverse and sustainable grassroots solutions in the commonwealth.”
Nadine Deleon Guerrero currently owns a small business herself and is on track to get her master’s in public administration from the University of Guam.
As the CNMI SBDC’s network director, Nadine Deleon Guerrero will oversee, implement and assess CNMI-wide activities to accomplish the cooperative grant agreement with the Small Business Administration.
This includes developing and implementing projects, planning and scheduling small business training events, ensuring maximum access to business counseling, developing appropriate marketing and advertising activities, and developing staff capacity.
She also will identify industry and technical experts to assist small businesses on a contractual basis, and partner with business, government, and community leaders to advance SBDC while building entrepreneurial capacity of CNMI residents.
“I look forward to providing an essential no-cost service to entrepreneurs who need technical guidance or that extra reassurance needed to facilitate their dreams of becoming business owners,” Nadine Deleon Guerrero said.
NMC President Galvin Deleon Guerrero said Nadine Deleon Guerrero possesses the leadership and initiative to lead the SBDC CNMI network.
“I am extremely happy to have Nadine on board leading our Small Business Development Center,” the NMC president said. “I look forward to the amazing projects and great services that she, along with her team, will provide to our community.”
The CNMI SBDC is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is located in Building P on NMC’s As Terlaje campus in Saipan. The office can be reached via phone at 670-237-6888 or via email at nadine.deleonguerrero@marianas.edu/.