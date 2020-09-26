SAIPAN – Del. Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan and Gov. Ralph DLG Torres traded criticism over the handling of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Nutrition Assistance Program. Sablan on Thursday said he asked Torres not to cut food aid for families on Oct. 1.
Sablan asked the governor for compassion after threats to cut aid, while Torres accused the congressman of deceiving the public and refusing to accept responsibility for the livelihood of more than 5,000 families.
Sablan said in a letter on Aug. 26, the governor “threatened to cut aid to some of the 5,169 families now enrolled in the Commonwealth’s Nutrition Assistance Program, unless Congress appropriated $11.5 million.”
In a statement, Sablan said cutting aid in the middle of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus would be a terrible hardship on these families.
In the letter, he asked Torres to be compassionate, at least until March 2021, when the $23 million the Commonwealth currently has available might run out.
Sablan said he also updated the governor on the recent action by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to include the CNMI in a special pandemic electronic benefit transfer program, providing food assistance to families with school children. “The change is part of the must-pass continuing resolution to fund the federal government through December 11,” Sablan said.
He added that the pandemic EBT program will require a plan of action from the governor and is expected to provide from $12 million to $16 million to the Commonwealth.
Sablan said the program was set up in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and did not include American Samoa, Puerto Rico, or the CNMI because those areas do not have EBT systems.
“Instead, the Families First Act in May and the (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Security) Act in March provided the Commonwealth with $1.86 million for food assistance, money that the governor had not accounted for when deciding to cut benefits on Oct. 1,” Sablan said.
Administration response
Asked for comment, acting Department of Community and Cultural Affairs Secretary Robert Hunter said the delegate is deflecting from his inability as a member of Congress to appropriate funding for the NAP which, Hunter added, is a congressional responsibility.
“Congressman Sablan is either trying to deceive the public, or he does not actually understand at this point, how the NAP expends its available funds … something our congressman should know. It is absolutely disingenuous of Congressman Sablan to suggest that the governor has the option to prevent the reduction in NAP assistance,” said Hunter, who is also the governor’s senior policy adviser. "As our delegate should know, the (U.S. Department of Agriculture) Food and Nutrition Service advises on and approves the spending plan, including the income eligibility and benefit levels, and will not approve a plan for either that sees the NAP funding to exhaustion in the middle of a grant year. The FNS would simply not allow this to happen."
Hunter reiterated that only the U.S, Congress can affect funding for NAP, accusing the congressman of "attempting to deflect blame for his inability to see the funding necessary through Congress to continue the current income eligibility and benefit levels."
Sablan’s “failure to see appropriate funding in the last agricultural bill in Congress and failure to acquire the funding necessary to support eligibility and benefits are the direct causes for the reduction of current NAP funding to be in line with next year’s funding level," Hunter said.
Hunter added, “In fact, in a communication exchange between the congressman’s office and the FNS, his staff sought confirmation of the amount needed to support the current eligibility and benefit levels and responded that Congressman Sablan would work to obtain the needed funding. The congressional office did not suggest in those communications that the FNS permit the exhaustion of available funds before the year’s end, and the communication from the congressman’s office also never expressed any assurances that he could get additional funding before the exhaustion of funds, and in fact only noted that he was looking at getting funding into the next pandemic legislation.”