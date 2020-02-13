Navy awards $204M contract to build Marine Corps bachelor housing

One of the largest contracts directly related to the construction of the Marine Corps base on Guam has been awarded to a joint venture from Montgomery, Alabama.
The Naval Facilities Engineering Command's Pacific office announced the award of a $204 million firm-fixed price contract to Caddell-Nan for the construction of two bachelor enlisted quarters complexes at Camp Blaz.
The contract is funded by the government of Japan as part of its agreement with the United States to reduce the presence of Marines in Okinawa and relocate almost 5,000 troops to Guam.
“The award of these projects is a tangible symbol of progress as the Marine Corps prepares to relocate forces from Okinawa to Guam in the first half of the 2020s,” said Marine Corps Activity Guam Deputy Officer in Charge Donald Baldwin.
The work to be performed includes, but is not limited to, two six-story building complexes with shallow spread footing foundations and reinforced concrete walls, framing and roof.
Each complex will include: a tower; a community core building that includes laundry facilities, a duty office and bunk room, vending machine area, multipurpose room, public restrooms, and a multifunction room; a utility building housing an emergency generator, fire pump, aircon and ventilation equipment, and a wash-down and drying area.
The towers will provide 300 rooms for unaccompanied E1 to E5 personnel and include vestibules, elevators, mechanical/electrical rooms, janitor closets, telephone/communication rooms, and an attic.
“The Office in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas is ready and energized to begin construction of the first major buildings situated on Camp Blaz,” said Capt. Joe Greeson, with the Marine Corps on Guam. “The award of this contract signifies not only our commitment to force relocation, but also represents the hard work of many dedicated professionals in preparing the site for construction.”
The project is expected to be completed by September 2023.
The Marine base is named Camp Blaz to honor Marine Brig. Gen. Vicente “Ben” Tomas Garrido Blaz, who died in 2014. Blaz is the highest-ranking CHamoru to have served in the Marines.