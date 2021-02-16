Navy Seabee crowned Tinian's donne'-eating champion

TINIAN – Ricardo Carrazco, a 25-year-old U.S. Navy Seabee, is the 17th Tinian Pika Fest hot pepper eating champion.
Carrazco, who is from Nebraska, said he's been eating hot peppers since he was young.
"I was always known for eating hot (spicy) things – I would eat ghost pepper, Carolina reapers – then I got to Tinian and I tried the donne' sali pepper, and it was hotter than what I've tried before," he added.
He said he prepared for the contest by eating 10 of the local peppers.
Carrazco arrived on Tinian about three weeks ago with the other Seabees. He said he was "excited to be here in time for the Pika Festival because it's so much fun."
On Saturday, Carrazco bested 11 other male contestants for the coveted title of Pika King.
Each participant had to chew 100 donne' sali hot peppers, one at a time.
Placing second was Gen Song, while Kirk Johns finished third.
The annual Pika Fest pays tribute to Tinian's small but famous donne' sali hot pepper.
Winners received cash prizes from the Marianas Visitors Authority, the Tinian Office of the Mayor and the 18th Tinian Municipal Council.
In her remarks, MVA Managing Director Priscilla Iakopo said, "It's truly the respect and care for others and keeping our communities safe that has helped make this weekend festival possible."
Social distancing protocols were strictly implemented at the festival grounds, and these included temperature checks and designated hand-washing areas.
Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan noted that the Pika Fest was the first public event celebrated in the Northern Marianas since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down the local tourism industry since March 2020.
"As vaccinations start rolling out and more and more people get vaccinated, our goal is to establish an even greater sense of normalcy in our community," Aldan added.
The mayor said it is "important for us to get back some sense of normalcy in our community because our economy and livelihood depend on it."
Aldan asked everyone to do their part in keeping the community safe by adhering to the protective measures.
"It is because of our unity and willingness to follow the directives set forth by the governor and his COVID-19 Task Force with guidance from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) that we are one of the safest places in the world – we have flattened the curve together."