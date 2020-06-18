SAIPAN — Close to 500 government employees including 21 police officers – 11 of them senior officers – hav been furloughed due to the massive economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The administration provided lawmakers on Friday the overall furlough list from different departments, branches and agencies. The list also includes 29 employees from the offices of the governor and lieutenant governor, among them were the special assistant for the cannabis industry, former Speaker Joseph Deleon Guerrero, and community relations coordinator Maria Annamae Adaza.
The CNMI government employs about 3,500 workers, excluding those with independent agencies.
House Ways and Means Chairman Ivan Blanco said his committee asked for the list to determine the impact of furloughs on the current fiscal year budget and how it would affect the fiscal 2021 budget.
The salaries of those on the furlough list total $11.6 million, plus $1.6 million in benefits.
'We want to know the selection process'
Other lawmakers want to know how the furloughed employees were selected.
Rep. Ralph Yumul said he noticed that there are personnel on the list who are long-time employees, and some of them are already "institutions" in their departments, having worked there for 20 years.
"So we want to know the selection process," he added.
House Minority Leader Edwin Propst said they want to know the criteria that the administration used in selecting those who were furloughed.
"We would like to hear from the governor himself and not from his press secretary," Propst said.
The lawmaker added that he and his colleagues in the House would like to invite the governor to speak to them and explain the selection process for furloughs.
In April, the governor said that due to the steep drop in government revenue caused by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CNMI government had to cut personnel costs by 50%.
"Tough decisions have to be made," the governor said, adding that "revenues are down 50% so we need to make those adjustments now."
Aside from the 29 employees under the offices of the governor and lieutenant governor, 29 employees were also furloughed from the judicial branch, including five deputy marshals and four probation officers.