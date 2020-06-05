SAIPAN — Another individual in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands has tested positive for COVID-19.
Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Chief Executive Officer Esther Muña on Thursday said the case was detected through the community-based testing conducted in Saipan.
In a statement, CHCC and the governor's COVID-19 Task Force said the patient is a 39-year-old woman who is asymptomatic, adding that she is being safely monitored in isolation.
"The individual was identified through community-based testing and confirmed positive at CHCC Laboratory on June 3," the release stated. "At this time, the patient's exposure to the virus is unknown. CHCC contact tracing teams are looking into the possibility of exposure through community spread of COVID-19."
As of Thursday, the CNMI has recorded 24 total cases, 16 recoveries, two deaths and six active cases.
CHCC and the governor's COVID-19 Task Force continue to conduct community-based testing in Saipan, Tinian and Rota. As of Thursday morning, they have collected specimens from 5,970 individuals in Saipan; 349 in Tinian; and 376 in Rota.
The task force and CHCC said they have been "working closely with partner agencies, as well as federal partners, to respond to this public health threat. This is a rapidly evolving situation. CHCC will continue to update the public on the circumstances of the person most recently diagnosed."
Meanwhile, the task force and CHCC "continue to encourage residents to practice social distancing, which means avoiding close contact with people in order to avoid catching the virus yourself and to avoid passing it on to others."