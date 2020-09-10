SAIPAN — Another individual was confirmed positive for COVID-19 through travel screening, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation said Tuesday morning.
The CNMI now has a total of 59 COVID-19 cases since March.
The latest case is the 33rd identified through port-of-entry screening procedures. Ten cases have been identified through community-based testing and 16 identified through known contacts.
Of the 33 cases identified through port-of-entry screening procedures, 23 originated from the U.S. mainland, seven from U.S. territories and three from a foreign country, CHCC said.
"The individual has been safely quarantined and was moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring," CHCC stated, adding that it has already initiated contact tracing for immediate contacts, including passengers on the same flight, and close family members and friends.
Antigen test
CHCC Chief Executive Officer Esther Muna said the CNMI is waiting for information about the distribution of an antigen test that is being distributed in the U.S.
"We are waiting to see if we are part of that distribution. Once we get more information, we will share it with the community," she said.
Currently, CHCC is using the polymerase chain reaction test to determine if an individual is infected with COVID-19.
Muna said the CNMI has been fortunate to have test kits for its airport screening protocol and community-based testing initiative.
"The capability of testing, monitoring and contact tracing and having healthcare personnel are the key ingredients for public health (to protect the community from the COVID-19 surge)," Muna added.