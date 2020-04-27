NMC to distribute CARES Act funds for students

SAIPAN — Northern Marianas College will start disbursing funds made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act to its students "over the next few days." The funds are specifically allocated to NMC students by the federal law to help students with the impacts of COVID-19.
NMC interim President Frankie Eliptico said the college received notification on April 21 from the U.S. Department of Education that the funds reserved for NMC students were available for drawdown.
Enacted last month, the CARES Act provides funds to support, among other things, postsecondary education students and institutions.
The CARES Act and the USDOE direct the college to provide the funds through cash grants to aid students affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. These include expenses such as course materials and technology, as well as food, housing, health care and child care.
"Our finance team has been working to transfer the funds into students' accounts ... over the next few days," Eliptico said.
He noted that NMC on Thursday received guidance that the funds should be distributed only to those students who have demonstrated eligibility to file Free Application for Student Aid, or FAFSA, forms. Each eligible full-time student who meets the criteria may receive an approximate amount of $700, and part-time students will receive $350.
A full-time student has 12 or more credits, and a part-time student has up to 11 credits. NMC has about 1,200 students.
USDOE, through the CARES Act, allocated approximately $1.8 million for Northern Marianas College. Half of the grant, or $920,000, is required by USDOE to be distributed to students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the outbreak, Eliptico said.
"The college has been working the last few days to collect students' bank account information so the funds can be directly deposited into their bank accounts. The college is working to deposit the funds over the weekend so some students will be able to see the funds in their account by Monday," he said.
Eliptico said, aside from the emergency assistance to NMC students, the students may avail themselves of other financial assistance through the CARES Act:
- CARES Act Economic Impact Payments, or "stimulus checks," for NMC students who filed income tax returns in 2019 or 2018 and are not claimed as dependents by their parents.
- CARES Act Federal Work Study Student Payments, for students currently employed under the FWS program.
- CARES Act Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and CARES Act Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, for NMC students who have been unemployed, terminated or furloughed, or have had their hours reduced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.