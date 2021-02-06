NMI awarded $11.2M roadway grant

The U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration awarded an $11.2 million grant to the Office of the Governor, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, to rehabilitate roadway infrastructure within a commercial district of Saipan, the department stated in a press release.
This EDA grant is expected to help create nearly 300 jobs and generate more than $1.3 million in private investment.
“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in helping communities impacted by natural disasters not only rebuild, but rebuild stronger,” said Dennis Alvord, acting assistant secretary of Commerce for economic development, adding the project will help NMI's response time during disasters.
“This project will help the Northern Mariana Islands respond to the economic impact of Supertyphoon Yutu by making roadway infrastructure improvements that will support the capacity of employers to grow and provide high-skill, high-wage employment opportunities," he said.
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres expressed his appreciation and the importance of the grant to the islands.
“Rebuilding our roads after the devastating impact of Supertyphoon Yutu is critical to our long-term recovery here in the CNMI,” Torres said. “I want to thank the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, our federal partners, and our community for their resilience in the face of natural disasters and a global pandemic. With this funding, we will create hundreds of new jobs for our local workforce and ultimately build a stronger Marianas for the future.”
