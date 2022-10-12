SAIPAN - The NMI Bar Association, through its president, attorney Charity Hodson, has issued the results of a performance evaluation of the three candidates for judicial retention in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
There are about 165 active attorneys in the NMI Bar Association, with approximately 95 attorneys in active status in the commonwealth, Hodson stated.
“The survey period closed on Sept. 30, 2022, with 28 surveys submitted for Associate Justice John Manglona, 27 surveys submitted for Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho, and 32 surveys for Associate Judge Wesley M. Bogdan,” she said.
The individual retention of Justice Manglona, Judge Camacho and Judge Bogdan is on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.
Justice Manglona received a “good” total average rating, Judge Camacho obtained an “acceptable” rating, while Judge Bogdan received a “deficient” rating.
Justice Manglona obtained a high overall average rating of 4.54, while Judge Camacho received 3.39 and Judge Bogdan 2.66.
“Good,” or a total average of 4, means the magistrate often exceeds minimum standards of performance.
“Acceptable,” or a total average of 3, means the magistrate meets minimum standards of performance.
“Deficient,” or a total average of 2, means the magistrate does not always meet minimum standards of performance.
“Excellent,” or a total average of 5, means the magistrate consistently exceeds minimum standards of performance.
“Unacceptable,” or a total average of 1, means the magistrate seldom meets minimum standards of performance.
Hodson said the evaluation rated the magistrates based on experience; integrity; professional competence; judicial temperament; service to law and contribution to the effective administration of justice; preparation; attentiveness; control over judicial proceedings; judicial management skills; courtesy to litigants, counsel and court personnel; public disciplinary sanctions and quality of opinions.
Justice Manglona’s highest rating was 4.8 for public disciplinary sanctions; his lowest was 4.2 for quality of judicial opinions.
His current eight-year term will expire in May 2024. Appointed to the high court in 2000 by former Gov. Pedro P. Tenorio, Justice Manglona was retained by 75% of CNMI voters in 2007 and by 78% in 2014.
Judge Camacho’s highest rating was 3.7 for experience and attentiveness; his lowest was 3.0 for quality of judicial opinions.
A 2011 appointee of former Gov. Benigno R. Fitial, Judge Camacho’s current term will expire in November 2023. He was retained in the November 2016 election with 78% of the valid ballots cast in his favor.
Judge Bogdan’s highest rating was 3.1 for integrity and attentiveness; his lowest was 2.2 for service to the law and contribution to the effective administration of justice.
An appointee of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Bogdan became an associate judge in August 2017. This is his first retention election.