SAIPAN - The departure lobby at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport was filled with various first responder departments and agencies Thursday morning, who gathered in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S. which killed around 3,000 people, including firefighters, police officers and other first responders.
It was from this tragedy in 2001 that the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, was born, tasked with protecting the nation’s transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce.
TSA agents in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands renewed their oaths Thursday, and reminded themselves of the vital roles they play in the safety of travelers who fly in an out of the U.S. and its territories each day.
In his remarks, TSA Assistant Federal Security Director Gary Byers said, “Today, we are stronger, smarter and more capable to confront the threats that we face, even the one that we can’t see. While those threats have evolved over the years, the men and women of TSA have never stopped keeping the American people safe from another attack. We all know, as terrorists evolve, they change their methodologies, and we do the same thing through technology, through training. And for that, I cannot thank you enough. I go to sleep at night much easier knowing that you're on the job, and you keep watch over the citizens, and you take care of all Americans.”
He extended his gratitude to all first responders, including health professionals, who have also been on the front lines.
“Thank you for your selfless dedication to the American people and to our mission and our great nation. I am honored and humbled to serve alongside all of you,” he said.
CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed a proclamation Thursday morning to commemorate the fateful day, designating September as "We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes Month.”
“The courage, heroism, and resilience Americans displayed on 9/11 are perpetual reminders of the spirit of our country,” the governor said.
“Real-life heroes sprang into action in the face of great danger to save their fellow Americans. Twenty-one years later, we reflect on the events of that day and recommit ourselves to being brave in the service of our country and for defending our freedom. We also express our appreciation to our CNMI first responders and military service members for being our everyday heroes during natural disasters, crises and this global pandemic. We will never forget 9/11, and we will always remember that this is the land of the free and the home of the brave,” he added.
According to the proclamation, the 9/11 attacks “profoundly affected us all, showing our nation’s resilience in the face of tragedy, unifying and strengthening our resolve against global terrorism.”
“Each year, citizens across our nation honor and remember those who lost their lives during these tragic events,” the proclamation added. “This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, and we continue to offer support to the families who lost loved ones in the devastating events of that day through prayer and reflection. We commend the firefighters, police officers, and first responders who courageously risk their lives to rescue those in need and commend the ordinary citizens and volunteers who selflessly dedicate their time and talents to recovery efforts. We honor our military and veterans who continue to serve and defend our nation and freedom against terrorism.”
Throughout September, U.S. flags will be displayed at American Memorial Park on Saipan, the Veterans Memorial Park on Tinian and at the Cpl. Joe G. Charfauros Jr. Rota Veterans Memorial Park on Rota, courtesy of Tan Holdings and the Tan Siu Lin Foundation, in coordination with community partners.
“As these flags will be posted 24 hours a day, we shall remember the lives that were lost, honor the heroic actions taken by our firefighters, police officers, and first responders, and thank the military for their continued service and sacrifice,” the proclamation stated.
The community is invited to join the “We Will Never Forget" motorcade at 9 a.m. Saturday, as the CNMI continues to honor, remember and be thankful for the nation’s firefighters, police, emergency medical technicians, enforcement officers, first responders, military service members and veterans.