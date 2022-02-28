NMI Democrats endorse Rep. Lizama for Saipan mayor

The Northern Mariana Islands Democratic Party has announced it supports the candidacy of Rep. Richard T. Lizama for Saipan mayor.
The party, through the official action of its Central Executive Committee, on Thursday unanimously endorsed Lizama, who represents Precinct 5 in the 22nd Commonwealth of The Northern Mariana Islands House of Representatives.
"Known as a doer who sees a problem and finds solutions to fix it, even it means using his own personal resources to successfully solve them, Congressman Lizama stands ready to serve,” the NMI Democratic Party stated.
“His constituents admire him for his high level of energy and his can-do spirit. Guided by his firm belief that we cannot solve our problems with the same level of thinking that created them, he is ever on the move looking for ways to make things better in his precinct and community. Congressman Lizama’s late father often reminded him that, ‘Losers assign blame, but winners fix what caused the problem.’ This is what motivates him to work hard.”
Party leaders said, although they are sad to see Lizama not seeking reelection in Precinct 5, "where he has done exceptionally well in uplifting his community," they know that the people of Saipan will “benefit from his enthusiasm for finding solutions and his creative articulation for the diverse refurbishment of the municipality of Saipan.”
"The municipality of Saipan will not only see vibrant cultural activities that will accentuate the true nature of our people, but it will also see robust activities in regional interchanges for increased exposure of our cultural uniqueness. At the forefront of his municipal community development programs will be our youth’s cultural and social advancement through an evidence-based approach to youth programming," the party said.
It added that, while Lizama will continue the beautification program initiated by Mayor David M. Apatang, "he will augment it with a hybrid beautification by paradigm of art approach. He will also bring dynamic ideas in how we carry out our annual July 4 celebration."
The party said, under the leadership of Lizama, the municipality of Saipan would “experience a new renaissance in islandwide beautification effort that complements the character of all the villages.”
“The Democratic Party is grateful that Congressman Richard T. Lizama continues to believe in the Democratic Party, the People’s Party, the party in which public trust is a sacred creed and guiding principle,” the party added.
Mayor Apatang has served two terms and is constitutionally barred from seeking reelection.
Besides Lizama, the other candidates for Saipan mayor are Republican Rep. Joseph Leepan T. Guerrero and former Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council Chair Ramon B. Camacho, who is running as an independent.