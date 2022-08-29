The NMI Democratic Party candidates on Thursday received their certificates of candidacies at “The People's Office” which is the party headquarters at the intersection of Middle and Quartermaster roads.
Del. Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, who is seeking reelection as a Democrat, was among those who received their certificates of candidacies for the Nov. 8 election. Kilili is also running unopposed.
The NMI Democratic Party candidates were joined by families and supporters. Among them were the CNMI's first governor, Dr. Carlos S. Camacho and Sen. Edith Deleon Guerrero.
In an interview, Rep. Tina Sablan, the Democratic candidate for governor, said: "I am so very proud of the caliber and diversity of candidates who are running as Democrats in 2022, and the courage and commitment to service we all share."
Sablan’s running mate is Rep. Leila Staffler.
Aside from Kilili and the CNMI's first all-female gubernatorial ticket, Rep. Sablan said the NMI Democratic slate includes "our incredibly hardworking Precinct 5 Rep. Richard Lizama who is now running for mayor of Saipan, and our fearless House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee chair, Rep. Celina Babauta who is now seeking a Senate seat."
The Democratic candidates for the House include the "people's champion, Rep. Ed Propst, for Precinct 1, who is now seeking his fifth term in office, and his current chief of staff, Diego Vincent Fejeran Camacho, who has been a terrific public servant behind the scenes and whom we have all been encouraging to run for years now," Rep. Sablan said.
In Precinct 3, the NMI Democratic House candidates are Reps. Denita Yangetmai and Vicente Camacho who are seeking reelection. Their new House candidate in Precinct 3 is Lauren Yvonne Pangelinan, “a small business owner who brings with her a passion for health, education, and social justice,” Rep. Sablan said.
In Precinct 5, the Democratic candidate is longtime educator Peter Muna, while in Precinct 6 or Tinian, the party’s House candidate is Frederick Dela Cruz, a retired military veteran and “outspoken community advocate.”
Rep. Sablan said the Democratic Party is also endorsing "the very-beloved House Ways and Means Chair Rep. Donald Manglona, an Independent who caucuses with us in the House and is now seeking a seat in the Senate for Rota."
The Democrats do not have House candidates for Precincts 2 and 4.
Rep. Sablan said the reorganized NMI Democratic Party is “still a relatively young and growing political organization, and candidate recruitment is an ongoing process.”
She added, "Serving our community in public office can be incredibly rewarding but can also demand a lot of personal sacrifice. Some potential candidates did not feel ready to run this year but expressed interest in running in the next election."
At this juncture, Rep. Sablan said, "we are laser-focused on getting all of our Democratic candidates elected to office in November. We have a slate of high-quality, committed candidates up and down the ballot this year, dynamic leadership at the helm of the party, and a solid and inspiring platform. I am confident that the party will continue to grow and continue to recruit more candidates and supporters in the coming years."