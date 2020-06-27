NMI explores FEMA loan to offset $93M loss since Yutu

SAIPAN – The Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee met with Secretary of Finance David DLG Atalig on Wednesday to discuss House Joint Resolution 21-9-House Draft 1, which seeks to grant the governor’s authorized representative Patrick Guerrero the authority to enter, on behalf of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, into a Federal Emergency Management Agency Community Disaster Loan agreement.
Atalig reported that the Commonwealth currently has lost approximately $93 million in revenue since the Supertyphoon Yutu disaster in Oct. 2018.
He said his department has been working diligently to provide partial payments to the vendors who provided services during the post-Yutu recovery efforts, but added that the CNMI currently does not have the funds to pay these obligations in full.
He said the FEMA CDL program could provide up to $5 million in assistance, and repayment would not begin until five years into the program with a 0.097% interest rate.
As for the rest of the CNMI shortfall, Atalig said the CNMI is hoping to secure funds approved by the U.S. Congress and President Donald J. Trump.
“Our good Congressman Kilili (Gregorio Sablan) has informed us that the soonest that he can feel confident in getting that authorization would not be until October of this year,” Atalig said.
He said he was also informed by the Office of the Attorney General that the Legislature must pass a bill and not just a joint resolution to authorize a FEMA loan application.
“I will need a very detailed accounting of the CNMI government with respect to revenues, expenses, debts, and future obligations, inclusive of all those that are in court or running in court," Sen. Sixto K. Igisomar said. "This resolution is asking us to jump on board to secure this loan without actually knowing whether we know what we’re going to do with the money.”
A complete assessment of revenues, expenses and debts is also needed, Igisomar said, adding it's important to get a clear picture before jumping on board.
"All we’ve seen (from) all of the disasters that have come to the CNMI (are) expenditures that are not reimbursed," he said.
He said the CNMI is facing a “serious deficit — I’m pledging that I will not support anything that will allow us to spend money without actually knowing everything that [we are spending it on].”
Atalig said the $5 million from FEMA CDL would go towards paying off as many obligations as possible, including vendors that still have not been paid in full for services rendered during the post-Yutu recovery efforts.