NMI officials break ground on $19.7M Beach Road project

SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, CNMI Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang, U.S. Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, Saipan Mayor Ramon B. Camacho, CNMI House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez and other lawmakers on Monday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the $19.7 million Beach Road improvement project on Saipan.
The project, which is expected to be completed Jan. 2, 2024, involves the reconstruction of the 2.2-mile road from the As Perdido Road intersection in Chalan Piao to the Atkins Kroll intersection in San Jose; and then the three-mile stretch from Atkins Kroll to Micro Beach Road at American Memorial Park.
The contractor is GPPC Inc.
In his remarks, Palacios said, "It's about time we do this" as he commended the Northern Marianas Housing Corp., the CNMI Department of Public Works, the U.S. Department of Transportation, "and especially our good Congressman Kilili Sablan who made sure that we get the $240 million in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds. Let's give him a big round of applause."
Palacios likewise thanked CNMI Highway Task Force Chair Liz S. Balajadia, NMHC Deputy Corporate Director Zenie Mafnas, and Department of Public Works Technical Services Division Director Anthony Camacho for sitting down with him, and "sometimes listening to my diatribes and my ranting about getting these things done."
He noted that Mafnas had to write letters to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the NMHC board of directors to get their authorization to use federal funds for road projects.
"This is the beginning," Palacios said, adding that it was Congressman Sablan who pointed out that the CNMI has “so much resources on our table, but we are not utilizing them fully.”
"So we are going to start doing our work,” the governor added. “We are going to start working very hard and I know that Lt. Gov. Apatang is also taking a look at Obyan Road and other roads in the community, as well as the drainage systems, the wastewater systems and the water systems. There are a lot of resources we can use if we would just focus and pool our efforts," Palacios said.
"We are one community. ... It's very unfortunate that we kind of become lackadaisical in our efforts. But I think, with a focus and commitment from all of us, we will get things done. We have to work harder and make things work, and make things happen for us and for our people."
Sablan, for his part, said, "It's been a while since I've been at a groundbreaking or ribbon-cutting ceremony. But it's nice to see all of you and we will continue to work hard to try and get more of these projects."
Sablan added, "There's money in there for us," referring to the federal Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
NMHC board Chair Marcie M. Tomokane thanked Palacios for his commitment to NMHC. "That's what we asked for from your predecessors and we are glad to hear today that you are giving NMHC your full commitment," she added.
She said the Beach Road project aims to restore a sense of normalcy and hope to the community.
Despite facing the adversity of storms and the challenges involved in the efforts to rebuild, Tomokane said, "We have all come together to improve the infrastructure in the CNMI."
Acting DPW Secretary Ray N. Yumul said he is asking the general public to be patient during the construction period, which will begin in mid-March.
"DPW strongly encourages the public to exercise caution as the double-lane road may be reduced to one way or there will be road closures in some cases for on-site workers and heavy equipment mobility. Please follow the traffic control signs at all times. DPW, its partner agencies and the contractor appreciate your patience as we aim to deliver another milestone project for all," Yumul said.